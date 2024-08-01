Auto news recap, July 31: Tata Nexon offer, new FASTag rules, Curvv specs & more

HT Auto is here to keep you informed about the latest in the automotive industry. With the fast-paced nature of the automobile world, it can be tough to stay up-to-date on all the new developments. But fear not, we've got you covered with the most crucial updates from Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Tata Nexon's Fearless variants get hefty discounts

Tata Nexon SUV is available in multiple variants, namely - Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless. Also, each of these variants comes with different versions. The SUV has 90 total options, depending on fuel, transmission, and trim options. The top variant of the compact SUV, Fearless is now available with major benefits ranging up to ₹60,000. The discount is available regardless of powertrain and transmission options.

Tata Curvv to get new turbo-petrol engine Hyperion

Tata Motors has confirmed a new turbocharged direct injection petrol engine for its upcoming Curvv coupe-SUV. Codenamed 'Hyperion', this 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit promises a significant performance boost over the current 1.2-litre turbo engine found in the Nexon. This engine will be able to churn out 125 bhp power and 225 Nm of torque. Tata's Hyperion engine is designed to handle the increased weight of the Tata Curvv while offering improved driving dynamics.

FASTag rules get changed. Here's what's new

FASTag accounts that are five years old or more will need to be replaced with effect from Thursday (August 1). FASTag users will need to check the date of issuance of their accounts and seek a replacement from the issuing authority. The old FASTag accounts will be rendered invalid. FASTag accounts which are at least three years old will need to renew the KYC process. Users and companies offering FASTag service have been given time till October 31 to complete the process. If the KYC process is not completed between August 1 and the deadline, the FASTag accounts could be blacklisted.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Triber score low safety ratings at Global NCAP

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Triber had a disappointing outing at the latest round of crash tests held by Global NCAP. The MPVs which were put to the test are made in India vehicles and sold in the African markets. While the Renault Triber returned with an overall safety rating of two stars, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga could only manage a one-star safety rating. The crash tests were held by Global NCAP under its Safer Cars for Africa initiative.

