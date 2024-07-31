Auto news recap, July 30: Maserati Grecale launch, Yezdi Adventure teased & more

HT Auto is here to keep you informed about the latest in the automotive industry. With the fast-paced nature of the automobile world, it can be tough to stay up-to-date on all the new developments. But fear not, we've got you covered with the most crucial updates from Tuesday, July 3, 2024.

Maserati Grecale launched in India at ₹ 1.31 crore

Maserati has launched its Grecale SUV in India at a starting price of ₹1.31 crore (ex-showroom) for the GT variant. The luxury brand will also bring the Modena and Trofeo variants which are priced at ₹1.53 crore and ₹2.05 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom. In addition to the Grecale launch, Maserati is expanding its presence in India with new dealerships in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maserati Grecale 3000 cc 3000 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.31 - 2.05 Cr Compare View Offers Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure 334.0 cc 334.0 cc 33.0 kmpl 33.0 kmpl ₹ 2.09 - 2.18 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ferrari Portofino 3855.0 cc 3855.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.50 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz GLS 2999 cc 2999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.32 - 1.37 Cr Compare View Offers Maserati Levante 2987.0 cc 2987.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 1.50 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Audi Q8 2024 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.17 Cr Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Maserati Grecale launched in India at ₹1.31 crore

2024 Yezdi Adventure teased ahead of August launch

Jawa-Yezdi, owned by Classic Legends - a Mahindra Group company, is all set to update the Yezdi Adventure motorcycle as early as next month. The company has been updating its range this year and has now dropped teasers for the updated Adventure on its social media handles. The 2024 Yezdi Adventure promises a host of upgrades right from new styling, and colour options, to more features and improved hardware.

Also Read : Updated Yezdi Adventure teased ahead of launch in August

Ferrari CEO's voice deep faked for phonecall to scam supercar maker

(Also read: Hello Ferrari: CEO's voice deep faked for phonecall to scam supercar maker)

Use of deep fake technology. to harass celebrities and many other people has become a common thing in the world of the internet. However, it seems phone calls are not safe either. The iconic Italian supercar marque Ferrari almost fell victim to such a scam when an imposter attempted to impersonate the automaker's CEO Benedetto Vigna in WhatsApp messages and a phone call with another executive.

First Published Date: