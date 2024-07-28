Auto news recap, July 27: Harley-Davidson X440 discount, EMPS extension & more

HT Auto is here to keep you informed about the latest in the automotive industry. With the fast-paced nature of the automobile world, it can be tough to stay up-to-date on all the new developments. But fear not, we've got you covered with the most crucial updates from Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Tata Curvv EV features leaked ahead of launch

Tata Curvv EV is slated to debut on July 7. Ahead of that, interior features of the electric coupe SUV have been leaked. It will come with a Harman 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arcade.ev app suite, multiple voice assistants and a powered tailgate with gesture activation. The EV will get vehicle-to-vehicle charging and vehicle-to-load functionality, while other features will include ventilated seats, a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat and a co-driver seat, Level 2 ADAS, ESP with driver doze-off alert, six airbags and all-wheel disc brakes among others.

Harley-Davidson X440 gets a ₹ 15,000 discount for a limited period

Harley-Davidson’s made-in-India offering, the X440 has received a discount of ₹15,000 on the Vivid variant. The offer is available until August 15, 2024. The discount arrives just in time as the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is here to challenge the roadsters in the 400-500 cc segment.

Govt extends EMPS electric two-wheeler subsidy by 2 months

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has announced that the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 has been extended by two months to September 30, 2024. The EMPS extension is more likely a stop-gap arrangement in the absence of the FAME III subsidy scheme. While the original outlay announced in March stood at ₹500 crore from April 1 to July 31, 2024, the government has now enhanced the subsidy to ₹778 crore for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Honda CB350, CB300R get extended warranty at zero cost

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have announced that they are offering a year of extended warranty as standard for CB350, H'ness CB350, CB350RS, CB300F and CB300R.​ With the extended warranty, these motorcycles are covered for 10 years as the brand offers a standard warranty of three years as well. However, it is important to note that this offer is only applicable to the first 10,000 customers and till 30th September.

