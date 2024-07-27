Auto news recap, July 26: Ducati Panigale unveiled, MG Cloud EV teased & more

HT Auto
  • Stay informed about the newest and most significant developments in the automotive markets of India and globally.
File photo: Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar. (REUTERS)
File photo: Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar.

HT Auto aims to provide you with the most recent updates in the automotive sector. Given the rapid changes in the industry, it can be challenging to keep track of all the latest developments. However, rest assured that we have compiled the essential updates from Friday, July 26, 2024, just for you.

Suzuki recalls 4 lakh Avenis 125, Burgman Street and Access

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a safety recall for approximately 400,000 scooters, which include the Access 125, Burgman Street 125, and Avenis 125 models. The affected scooters were produced between April 30 and December 3, 2022. This recall involves 263,788 units of the Access, 72,025 units of the Burgman Street 125, and 52,578 units of the Avenis 125. Additionally, Suzuki has initiated a separate recall for the V-Strom 800 DE due to a different issue.

Also Read : Suzuki recalls nearly 4 lakh Access, Burgman Street and Avenis 125 in India

Google Maps gets new features for India

Google recently unveiled a range of fresh functionalities for Google Maps tailored specifically for the Indian market, aiming to enhance user-friendliness for customers. The company states that the app now utilizes AI and local collaborations, enabling it to introduce various advancements to cater to the mobility requirements of Indian users. The navigation tool will now provide details such as narrow roads, flyovers, EV charging stations, and additional features. Additionally, users will have the option to reserve metro passes through partnerships with ONDC and Namma Yatri.

Also Read : Google Maps gets new features specifically for India. Check them out

MG Cloud EV teased for the first time

The upcoming launch of the MG Cloud EV in India during the festive season is approaching its final stages. JSW MG Motor India recently unveiled a teaser video emphasizing the blend of sedan-like comfort and SUV-like spaciousness that the Cloud EV offers. This electric vehicle marks MG's third entry into the Indian market, following the ZS EV and Comet EV. The MG Cloud EV, known internationally under the Wuling brand, has already been exhibited on a global scale.

Also Read : MG Cloud EV teased ahead of launch, promises best of sedans and SUVs

Hyundai Creta hits 1 lakh milestone in just 6 months

Hyundai Motor India Limited has reached a noteworthy accomplishment by selling one lakh units of the new Creta within a mere 6 months since its launch in January 2024. The company reported an average of more than 550 Cretas sold daily during this period. The 2024 Hyundai Creta continues to maintain its status as one of the most sought-after compact SUVs in the Indian automotive market.

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Creta hits 1 lakh sales milestone, 550 units sold each day since January

2024 Ducati Panigale V4 unveiled in the global market

Ducati has unveiled the new Panigale V4 in the global market. It comes with a new redesigned front frame, new swingarm and revised ergonomics. There are also upgraded suspension and braking setup along with Ducati Vehicle Observer and a new dashboard. There are no changes to the engine.

Also Read : 2024 Ducati Panigale V4 makes global debut. Check what's changed

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2024, 09:14 AM IST
TAGS: Cloud EV MG Motor India JSW MG Motor India EV electric car electric vehicle Google Maps Google Maps India Google Google Maps features navigation gps navigation Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Suzuki Avenis 125 Suzuki Access 125 Suzuki Motorcycle India recall Suzuki scooters Suzuki India scooters Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Limied Creta

