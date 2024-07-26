Auto news recap, July 25: Ignis gets new variant, Hero Xtreme launched & more

HT Auto aims to provide you with the most recent updates from the automotive industry. Given the rapid changes in the world of automobiles, it can be challenging to stay informed about all the latest developments. However, rest assured that we have compiled the essential updates for you from Thursday, July 25th.

Tata Curvv interior teased

Tata Motors released a new video teaser in which they gave us a glimpse of the interior of the Curvv. The cabin looks similar to the one found on the Nexon. There is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, trapezoidal AC vents and the touch-based automatic climate control system, a digital instrument cluster and a four-spoke steering wheel along with an illuminated Tata logo.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets a new Radiance Edition

Maruti Suzuki has announced a new Radiance Edition for the Ignis. It is available across all variants with prices starting from ₹5.49 lakh ex-showroom. It gets accessories such as wheel covers, door visors and BSM chrome at ₹3,650 which earlier used to cost ₹5,320. Similarly, the Delta and Alpha variants get seat covers, cushions, door cladding and door visors at ₹9,500 which was earlier priced at ₹11,710.

Ola Electric suspends its electric car project

Ola Electric has suspended its plans to launch an electric car in the Indian market. The manufacturer will only be focusing on electric scooters. However, the brand has also showcased a few concepts of electric motorcycles which were also teased recently by Ola's founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2024 Xtreme 160R 4V in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹1,38,500, and it goes up to ₹1,39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). So, the prices have gone up by ₹4,000. It is now available in a single fully loaded variant called ‘Premium’. The Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new colour along with new graphics, there are also new features such as dual-channel ABS, a segment-first panic brake alert, and a drag timer that records the 0-60 kmph and quarter-mile (0-402 metres) sprints. The split seats have been replaced with a single-seat.

Citroen Basalt officially unveiled ahead of launch

Citroen Basalt has been officially unveiled ahead of the August launch. The new SUV Coupe will be going directly against the Tata Curvv. The Curvv and the Basalt will be the most affordable coupe SUVs in the Indian market. Few dealerships are already accepting bookings for the Basalt.

