Auto news recap, July 24: BMW's product offensive, Nissan X-Trail booking & more

HT Auto is here to keep you informed about the latest in the automotive industry. With the fast-paced nature of the automobile world, it can be tough to stay up-to-date on all the new developments. But fear not, we've got you covered with the most crucial updates from Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

New generation BMW 5 Series launched in India

BMW has launched the 2024 5 Series in India, priced at ₹72.9 lakh (ex-showroom), entering the competitive premium executive sedan segment. Designed with Indian consumers in mind, the 2024 BMW 5 Series is only offered in the long-wheelbase form in India and ours is the first market globally to get the right-hand drive 5 Series in the LWB guise.

Mini Cooper and Countryman Electric make India debut

BMW Group-owned iconic British luxury car marque, Mini has launched two new models- the Mini Cooper S and the Mini Countryman E at ₹44.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹54.90 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The iconic Mini Cooper S retains its classic charm while incorporating subtle design enhancements.

BMW CE 04 launched as India’s most expensive electric scooter

BMW Motorrad has launched the new CE 04 electric scooter in India, priced at ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive electric scooter to go on sale in the country. The new BMW CE 04 marks the German manufacturer’s foray into the electric two-wheeler segment having established its presence with electric cars. The e-scooter arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) with deliveries to begin in September 2024.

Nissan X-Trail bookings to open on 26th July

Nissan Motor India has announced that they will be opening bookings for X-Trail on 26th July. The booking amount has been set to ₹1 lakh while deliveries will begin in August. The brand already has 150 units of X-Trails ready to be dispatched to the customers. The X-Trail will be the flagship SUV for the Indian market.

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V teased with major upgrades

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for an existing festive season and the company is expected to bring a host of new offerings to the market over the next few weeks. The manufacturer has now dropped the teaser for the 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V promising major upgrades to the sports commuter. The Xtreme 160R 4V was introduced in 2023 bringing significant changes over the predecessor, and the 2024 edition will be even more feature-packed.

Kawasaki leaps into hydrogen motorcycle technology

Kawasaki has made a significant stride towards sustainable mobility with the successful public demonstration of its hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle. This development follows research initiated in March 2023, culminating in a public demonstration at the Suzuka Circuit. The hydrogen-powered motorcycle is based on Kawasaki’s iconic Ninja H2 SX, with a modified 998 cc supercharged engine designed to accommodate direct hydrogen injection. The bike's chassis has been adapted to house hydrogen fuel tanks and associated components.

