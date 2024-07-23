Auto news recap, July 22: Suzuki bets big on India, Hero MotoCorp's EV plan…

HT Auto is here to keep you informed about the latest in the automotive industry. With the fast-paced nature of the automobile world, it can be tough to stay up-to-date on all the new developments. But fear not, we've got you covered with the most crucial updates from Monday, July 22, 2024.

Suzuki bets big on India

Suzuki Motor Corporation is betting big on electric vehicles as well as on the Indian market toon. The Japanese automobile giant expects 15 per cent of its India sales to come from electric vehicles by 2030. The automaker is gearing up to roll out its first-ever electric vehicle eVX in 2025, which has been showcased in concept forms multiple times over the last two years.

Affordable Vida electric scooters to be launched in FY25

Hero MotoCorp's CEO Niranjan Gupta has said that the homegrown two-wheeler giant is looking forward to rolling out affordable electric scooters in FY25. The new electric scooters will be rolled out under the Vida brand, which is the dedicated sub-brand of Hero MotoCorp for electric vehicles. Hero MotoCorp currently sells the Vida V1 Pro in India as its first-ever electric scooter.

Citroen Basalt partially revealed with new features ahead of launch

Citroen will officially debut the Basalt coupe SUV on August 2. It will rival Tata Curvv among other compact SUVs in India. Ahead of that, the SUV has been partially revealed through a teaser. The upcoming Basalt will be the fifth car from the French carmaker in India since its debut back in 2022.

Tesla to use humanoid robots in 2025

Tesla put out the first generation of its Optimus robot, dubbed Bumblebee, in September 2022. This year, the company posted a video of a second-generation model of the bipedal robot folding a T-shirt. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company will start using the robot internally in 2025.

