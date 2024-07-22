Auto news recap, July 21: Alto K10 to be lighter, Kodiaq gets discount & others

HT Auto is here to keep you informed about the latest in the automotive industry. With the fast-paced nature of the automobile world, it can be tough to stay up-to-date on all the new developments. But fear not, we've got you covered with the most crucial updates from Friday, July 21, 2024.

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to come 100 kg lighter

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will come 100 kg lighter than the current model. The current version of the small hatchback weighs 680 kg. This means the new generation Alto K10 hatchback will come weighing 580 kg, resulting in at least three per cent better fuel economy, as Suzuki Motor Corporation claims. This move will reduce the overall CO2 emissions for the car significantly.

Skoda Kodiaq gets ₹ 2.5 lakh discount

Skoda Kodiaq SUV is available for a discount of ₹2.5 lakh. Skoda Auto India has announced that this discount is available for the L&K trim of the premium SUV and the offer is available till July 24. This step from the automaker comes right ahead of the nearing debut of the second-generation iteration of the SUV in India.

BMW X3M might be dead

BMW might have pulled the plug on the X3M, the high-performance M-badged iteration of the X3 luxury crossover, which means the segment will see no more internal combustion engine-powered models as other automakers like Porsche have shifted their focus from Macan ICE to Macan EV. BMW is planning to bring the performance version of the all-electric luxury crossover iX3.

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao gets a customised Yezdi Roadster

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has gifted Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao an exclusive Yezdi Roadster, featuring a unique custom design. This special Roadster boasts a dual-tone paint job and several modifications, including a chopped subframe for a distinctive bobber appeal.

