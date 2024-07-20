Auto news recap, July 19: Curvv unveiled, X-Trail's launch date & other reports

HT Auto is here to keep you informed about the latest in the automotive industry. With the fast-paced nature of the automobile world, it can be tough to stay up-to-date on all the new developments. But fear not, we've got you covered with the most crucial updates from Friday, July 19, 2024.

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV unveiled

Tata Motors has unveiled the production version of the Curvv and Curvv EV. The coupe SUV will be launched on 7th August. Tata Curvv will be sold with petrol, diesel and an electric powertrain. The EV version of the Curvv will go on sale first.

Nissan X-Trail to launch on 1st August

Nissan X-Trail will launch on 1st August and the brand will start accepting bookings from 23rd July. The SUV will come to the Indian market through the CBU route and will be sold only with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 161 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque, paired with a shift-by-wire CVT automatic gearbox.

Bajaj Auto starts selling motorcycles through Flipkart

Bajaj Auto has announced a partnership with Flipkart. As part of the deal, Bajaj Auto will be able to sell as many as 20 of its motorcycles on Flipkart. People from select 25 cities across India can now purchase a Bajaj motorcycle on Flipkart. The list of cities will be expanded later.

