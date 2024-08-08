Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto news recap, August 7: Tata Curvv EV launched, Ola electric bike teased…

Auto news recap, August 7: Tata Curvv EV launched, Ola electric bike teased…

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Aug 2024, 07:04 AM
Hello and welcome to your ultimate destination for a quick recap of all major developments from the Indian and global automotive world. As the festive season begins, manufacturers in India are gearing up to drive out new and updated models while even discounts are aplenty. Do not miss out on the most essential updates that matter the most. Here is a quick look at the key highlights of the developments in the auto industry that happened on August 7, Wednesday.

Tata Curvv EV launched in India at 17.49 lakh

The much-awaited Tata Curvv EV coupe SUV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of 17.49 lakh with prices going up to 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Curvv EV will commence across India from August 12, while the test drives will begin from August 14, 2024.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV launched in India at 17.49 lakh. Check range, variants and more

Ola Electric teases its first electric bike

Ola Electric is getting ready to enter the electric motorcycle market. It confirmed that a bunch of new products would be unveiled, including its much-anticipated electric motorcycle, at an event coinciding with India's Independence Day on 15 August.

Also Read : This is it! Ola Electric teases its first electric bike. Will get unveiled on…

Jeep Compass EV to break cover in 2024

Jeep is reportedly planning to unveil the all-electric iteration of the Compass SUV by the end of this year, with a 2025 Europe launch on the way. This is the first step of the Stellantis-owned American brand in revitalising its brand identity within the electric era.

Also Read : Jeep Compass EV to break cover in 2024 launch next year. Will it come to India?

BMW, Ford, Volkswagen and GM to recall 51 million cars in US

About 51 million cars stand to face an industry-wide airbag recall due to faulty inflators from ARC Automotive Inc. and former Delphi Automotive Systems LLC. The defective parts have caused injuries and deaths since 2009, leading to recalls from automakers like GM, BMW, Ford, and Volkswagen.

Also Read : BMW, Ford, Volkswagen and GM to recall 51 million cars in US over airbag issue

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2024, 07:04 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola Tata Tata Motors Tata Curvv EV Curvv EV electric car electric scooter electric vehicle electric motorcycle electric bike EV electric mobility Tata Curvv Curvv Jeep Compass Jeep Compass Compass EV Jeep Compass EV BMW Ford Volkswagen General Motors Car recall vehicle recall car safety
