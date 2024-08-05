Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto News Recap, August 4: Tata Safari Discount, Classic Legend's Expansion Plan

Auto news recap, August 4: Tata Safari discount, Classic Legend's expansion plan

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Aug 2024, 06:41 AM
  Stay up to date with the latest and big developments from the Indian and global automotive markets.
Stay up to date with the latest and big developments from the Indian and global automotive markets.

Limited time and an overwhelming number of advancements in the automotive sector necessitate a concise overview. Therefore, HT Auto provides a summary of the most significant news from Sunday, August 4, covering both Indian and international markets that you need to be aware of. Discover the key stories that captured the attention.

Tata Motors offering massive discounts on Safari and Harrier

The MY2023 models of the Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs are available with major discounts, in an attempt to clear the stock of older models. The Tata Safari is available with benefits of up to 1.65 lakh across all variants, while the Tata Harrier is available with benefits of up to 1.45 lakh, depending on the variant. The Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs are currently available at a starting price of 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Tata Safari and Harrier attract massive discounts in August 2024

Classic Legends to open 200 Jawa, Yezdi showrooms in India every year

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, and retailer of the Jawa and Yezdi range of motorcycles in India has announced that it is planning to open at least 200 retail showrooms every year. This move is a key part of the company's expansion strategy across India.

Also Read : Classic Legends to open 200 Jawa-Yezdi showrooms every year

iVoomi JeetX ZE ride review: Can it win hearts?

(Also read: iVoomi JeetX ZE review: Can it win hearts?)

The iVoomi JeetX ZE electric scooter comes in three variants. These include a 2.1 kWh battery pack variant priced at 89,999 (ex-showroom), a 2.4 kWh battery pack powered model priced at 94,999 (ex-showroom) and a 3 kWh battery pack version priced at 99,999 (ex-showroom). HT Auto had an opportunity to review the electric scooter. Here's what we found.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2024, 06:41 AM IST
TAGS: ivoomi ivoomi JeetX Tata Tata Motors Tata Safari Safari Harrier Tata Harrier Classic Legends Jawa Yezdi
