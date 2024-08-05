Auto news recap, August 4: Tata Safari discount, Classic Legend's expansion plan

Limited time and an overwhelming number of advancements in the automotive sector necessitate a concise overview. Therefore, HT Auto provides a summary of the most significant news from Sunday, August 4, covering both Indian and international markets that you need to be aware of. Discover the key stories that captured the attention.

Tata Motors offering massive discounts on Safari and Harrier

The MY2023 models of the Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs are available with major discounts, in an attempt to clear the stock of older models. The Tata Safari is available with benefits of up to ₹1.65 lakh across all variants, while the Tata Harrier is available with benefits of up to ₹1.45 lakh, depending on the variant. The Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs are currently available at a starting price of ₹16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Safari 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Safari EV ₹ 26 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Tata Safari and Harrier attract massive discounts in August 2024

Classic Legends to open 200 Jawa, Yezdi showrooms in India every year

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, and retailer of the Jawa and Yezdi range of motorcycles in India has announced that it is planning to open at least 200 retail showrooms every year. This move is a key part of the company's expansion strategy across India.

Also Read : Classic Legends to open 200 Jawa-Yezdi showrooms every year

iVoomi JeetX ZE ride review: Can it win hearts?

(Also read: iVoomi JeetX ZE review: Can it win hearts?)

The iVoomi JeetX ZE electric scooter comes in three variants. These include a 2.1 kWh battery pack variant priced at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom), a 2.4 kWh battery pack powered model priced at ₹94,999 (ex-showroom) and a 3 kWh battery pack version priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom). HT Auto had an opportunity to review the electric scooter. Here's what we found.

First Published Date: