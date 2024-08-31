Auto news recap, August 30: GranTurismo launched, Alcazar's new teasers & more

HT Auto is committed to keeping you updated on the major developments within the automotive industries of India and around the world. In light of the swift changes taking place in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet thorough overview of the important happenings from Friday, August 30.

Ola announces ONDC partnership

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of Ola Electric, has revealed that the company has formed a partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). As a result of this collaboration, Ola Electric's products, including spare parts and electric vehicles, will be accessible through the ONDC network, enabling customers to directly procure spare parts via the open-source platform.

Hyundai Alcazar to get digital key

The forthcoming facelift of the Alcazar will mark the debut of a digital key featuring NFC technology in Hyundai's lineup. This innovation will allow customers to lock and unlock their vehicle using a smartphone or smartwatch by simply tapping it against the door handle. Additionally, owners will have the capability to customize the digital key for up to three different users and connect it to as many as seven devices simultaneously.

Maserati GranTurismo launched

Maserati GranTurismo has been launched in the Indian market in two variants - Modena and Trofeo. They are priced at ₹2.72 crore and ₹2.90 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom and before any customization options. The electrified version will also be launched next year in the Indian market.

Citroen Basalt deliveries begin

Citroen India has officially begun the delivery of the new Basalt coupe SUV within the country. The initial unit was presented to a customer at a dealership located in Delhi, as announced by the automaker. The Citroen Basalt marks the introduction of the first internal combustion engine (ICE) coupe SUV in India, with prices starting at an attractive ₹7.99 lakh and reaching up to ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Subscribe lease program launched

Kia India has launched its innovative flexible ownership initiative through the newly introduced 'Kia Subscribe' leasing program. This program allows customers to lease models such as the Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens, and EV6 on a flexible ownership basis for a specified duration. The Kia Subscribe leasing program was initiated three months prior, and the manufacturer is now poised to extend its availability to key markets throughout the nation.

