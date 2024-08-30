Auto news recap, August 29: Daytona 660, Multistrada V4 RS launched & more

HT Auto is committed to keeping you updated on the major developments within the Indian and global automotive sectors. In light of the swift changes taking place in the automobile and motorcycle industries, we provide a brief yet thorough overview of the important happenings from Thursday, August 29.

MG Windsor EV bookings begin unofficially

JSW MG Motor India is preparing for the introduction of its upcoming product in India, the Windsor EV. In anticipation of its official launch on September 11, bookings for the MG Windsor EV have unofficially begun at select dealerships. The new MG Windsor EV is essentially a rebadged variant of the Wuling Cloud EV, which was previously presented at the Indonesia Auto Show a few months ago.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV booking begins unofficially. Everything we know about it

Aston Martin Vantage V8 launched

Aston Martin, the renowned British supercar manufacturer, has introduced the Vantage V8 in India, with a starting price of ₹3.99 crore. Buyers of the Aston Martin Vantage have the opportunity to enhance their vehicle with various customization options.

Deliveries of this new supercar are set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024. In addition to the Vantage, Aston Martin also presented the Vantage GT3 Challenger, designed for use in endurance racing events, including those in the IMSA series.

Also Read : Aston Martin Vantage V8 launched in India at Rs…

Triumph Daytona 660 launched

The 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 has been launched in the Indian market with a price tag of ₹9,72,450 ex-showroom. This sport bike is engineered to provide a harmonious blend of performance, agility, and comfort, making it ideal for both urban commuting and track activities. The manufacturer previously unveiled this new model, and bookings commenced a month prior.

Also Read : Triumph Daytona 660 launched at ₹9.72 lakh in India

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS launched

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS has officially been introduced in India, with a starting price of ₹38,40,600 ex-showroom. This model represents the highest-priced Multistrada offered by the manufacturer. Deliveries are set to commence in early September 2024 through Ducati India's network of dealerships.

Also Read : Ducati Multistrada V4 RS launched at ₹38.40 lakh, costs more than Toyota Hilux

Hero Destini 125 teased ahead of launch

Hero MotoCorp is preparing to introduce the next generation of the Destini 125 scooter in the Indian market. For the year 2024, the company has implemented notable modifications to the design aesthetics of the Destini 125. Recently, Hero unveiled a teaser for the Destini 125, highlighting several enhancements that the revamped scooter will feature.

Also Read : 2024 Hero Destini 125 teased ahead of official launch

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: