Auto news recap, August 28: New Jawa bike teased, MG ZS HEV makes global debut…

Jawa 42-based new motorcycle teased

Classic Legends kicked off August with the launch of the new Yezdi Adventure, following it up with the updated Jawa 42 and BSA Gold Star 650 launches respectively. The company is not done yet though and has dropped a teaser for its next motorcycle on social media ahead of its launch in September. We told you about the launch of a new Jawa motorcycle on September 3, 2024, and the upcoming bike will be based on the Jawa 42.

New MG ZS HEV debuts globally

MG Motor has taken the wraps off the 2025 ZS Hybrid+, bringing a hybrid powertrain to the compact SUV. The MG ZS EV will be familiar to Indian customers and so will its internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered sibling, the MG Astor. The new MG ZS Hybrid brings a third powertrain option to the ZS family along with comprehensive design and feature upgrades. The new ZS or Astor is expected to be India-bound with the new design language.

Carmakers in India to offer cash against clunker

Several automakers are planning to offer discounts ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 on new vehicle purchases against scrapped old vehicles this festive season. After a meeting with the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, several passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers have agreed to offer discounts of up to three per cent to the new vehicle buyers who will submit a scrappage certificate for their old vehicle. These discounts against the scrappage certificates will be applicable over and above the other discounts, which usually include direct cash offers, corporate benefits, exchange offers etc.

