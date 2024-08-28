Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto News Recap, August 27: Bajaj Bringing Cheaper Cng Bike, Kia Ev9 Launch Plan

Auto news recap, August 27: Bajaj bringing cheaper CNG bike, Kia EV9 launch plan

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Aug 2024, 07:26 AM
  • Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on August 27.
HT Auto ensures that you stay informed about the significant advancements in both the Indian and global automotive industries. Given the rapid transformations occurring in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we offer a concise yet comprehensive summary of the key events from August 27, Tuesday.

Bajaj Auto to launch more affordable CNG bike

Bajaj Auto is set to expand its clean energy vehicle portfolio with a more affordable CNG motorcycle, new variants of the Chetak electric scooter and also an ethanol-powered motorcycle in the works. Rajiv Bajaj, CEO and Managing Director - Bajaj Auto, has confirmed the development in an interaction. This comes after the two-wheeler major launched the Bajaj Freedom 125, which is the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle.

Also Read : More affordable CNG bike incoming, new platform for Chetak planned: Rajiv Bajaj

Kia EV9 to launch in India this festive season

Kia is expected to initially launch the EV9 in the sole guise of the GT-Line AWD variant, and it will do so alongside the new-generation Carnival MPV. The Kia EV9 is expected to launch in the coming months with up to 500 km of range. While the South Korean carmaker had confirmed last year that the EV9 would be released in 2024, it is now expected to launch during the festive season in early October, with deliveries to commence post-Diwali. Upon its launch, the Kia EV9 will become the company’s second pure-electric car after the EV6 and their first three-row EV.

Also Read : Kia EV9 to launch in India this festive season. Check details

Inside a tiny bike dealer in Delhi that's now toast of Indian IPOs

(Also read: Inside Resourceful Automobile, the two-showroom bike dealer that is now Exhibit A for India’s IPO craze)

Resourceful Automobile operates two Yamaha showrooms in Delhi under the Sawhney Automobile name. While one is flashy, the other is shabby. But beyond their condition lies the tale of an IPO that has become a hot topic of talk across the country. HT Auto has a ground report.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2024, 07:26 AM IST
