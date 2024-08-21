Auto news recap, August 20: Maruti Alto K10 gets ESP, TVS Jupiter 110 teased…

HT Auto ensures that you remain updated on the most notable developments within the Indian and international automotive markets. With the fast-paced changes taking place in the car and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet detailed overview of the essential happenings from Tuesday, August 20.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 & S-Presso get ESP

Maruti Suzuki India has introduced the Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) on the Alto K10 and S-Presso hatchbacks. With the addition, ESP will now be available across the automaker’s portfolio. The safety feature is crucial in keeping the car stable at high speeds, especially under emergency braking, and has been rolled out on both vehicles without a price increment but will be available on select variants.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift launch date confirmed

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed the launch date for the Alcazar facelift set to arrive next month. The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will be launched on September 9, 2024. The three-row SUV is based on the Hyundai Creta and has been quite a successful offering ever since it first arrived in 2021. The facelift version will bring comprehensive upgrades to the model including new features.

New TVS Jupiter 110 teased ahead of launch

TVS Motor Company has dropped a new teaser on social media for the upcoming new-gen Jupiter 110 scooter ahead of its launch on August 22, 2024. The new TVS Jupiter 110 is expected to see a comprehensive upgrade and the teaser hints at a complete redesign with a new front apron. Going by the teaser video, the new Jupiter 110 is expected to get a new fascia with LED DRLs running across the face with integrated turn indicators.

Ola S1 X 3 kWh and 4 kWh electric scooters get PLI certification

Ola Electric has received the certification of compliance for the S1 X 3 kWh and S1 X 4 kWh electric scooters under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme. The Ola S1 X is the brand's most accessible electric scooter and has passed the eligibility assessment requirements as per the PLI scheme for automobile and auto components. Both the Ola S1 X variants meet the minimum localisation criteria of 50 per cent, as mandated by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI).

