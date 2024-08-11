Auto news recap, August 10: Citroen Basalt top trim price, Ola e-bike teased…

HT Auto ensures that you remain updated on the most notable developments within the Indian and international automotive markets. With the fast-paced changes taking place in the car and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet detailed overview of the essential happenings from August 10, Saturday.

Citroen Basalt top trim price possibly leaked

While Citroen is yet to announce the complete price list of its newly introduced Basalt coupe SUV, a leak on the French automobile brand's website suggests that the top-spec variant will be priced at ₹13.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The leak seems to be a glitch and has since been taken down from the website but quickly became viral on different social media platforms.

Nissan Magnite gets benefits worth up to ₹ 82,600

Nissan Magnite SUV is available with multiple offers in August, depending on the variants. The entry-level XE non-turbo trim gets a cash discount of ₹7,000 and a corporate bonus of ₹10,000. The other non-turbo Magnite variants get a higher ₹22,000 cash benefit along with an exchange bonus of ₹35,000 and a corporate bonus of ₹10,000. The Magnite EZ-Shift AMT variants get a cash benefit of ₹15,000, along with an exchange bonus of ₹30,000 and a corporate bonus of ₹5,000. The overall benefits available on the SUV's turbo-petrol variants reach up to 80,600, which include a ₹25,000 cash benefit, an exchange bonus of ₹30,000 and a corporate bonus of ₹10,000.

Ola's electric motorcycle teased ahead of official unveil

Ola Electric has teased its first electric motorcycle ahead of its unveiling on August 15. The teaser image highlights various design features of the motorcycle. Ola Electric is all set to launch its first electric motorcycle after announcing four concepts last year. The EV maker has confirmed that the electric motorcycles will be using EV batteries developed by the EV maker at its facility.

