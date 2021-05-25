The top automobile companies in India are resuming their production after a hiatus because of the surging cases of Covid-19 and the rampaging second wave of the pandemic. However, there are concerns that the automakers will not be able to reach the optimum production level in the near few weeks, as the demands for the vehicles are much lower because of the Covid-19 pandemic impact.

Automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooters, Mahindra & Mahindra etc have already resumed their production over the past week. However, not all of their factories are operational. The current production of many automobile OEMs is less than 50% of production capacity.

Despite the partial resumption of vehicle productions across the factories, output remains weak. There are multiple factors that are playing key roles in this abysmal situation.