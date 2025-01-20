Auto Expo 2025: Big numbers from India's biggest automotive extravaganza

Auto Expo 2025 opened its doors to the public from Sunday onwards and will take place at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam till Wednesday. The biggest Indian automotive show and counted in an elite list of similar global events, Auto Expo 2025 has brought together almost every major car and two-wheeler maker at one location.

While the first two days of Auto Expo 2025 - January 17 and 18 - were reserved for media and media and dealers, respectively, Sunday saw all gates at Bharat Mandapam - formerly known as Pragati Maidan - being thrown open to the public. What is interesting is that while entry tickets needed to be purchased in previous editions, entry into Auto Expo 2025 is completely free this time. Interested persons have to register on the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 website to receive entry passes.

On the first day of public access, it was a packed house with thousands of visitors arriving to check out the latest cars, bikes, concepts and technologies from India and the world over. Check out some of the key details in numbers:

Seven halls spread across Bharat Mandapam.

halls spread across Bharat Mandapam. Over 90 products launched over first two days of Auto Expo 2025.

products launched over first two days of Auto Expo 2025. Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 also includes the components show in Dwarka's Yahobhoomi and the commercial vehicles' show at India Expo Centre and together, the expo spans over 200,000 square meters. Organized by EEPC in collaboration with leading industry associations such as SIAM, ACMA, ICEMA, ATMA, IESA, NASSCOM, ISA, MRAI, and CII, it is expected that around five lakh visitors will participate over the course of the six-day event.

square meters. Organized by EEPC in collaboration with leading industry associations such as SIAM, ACMA, ICEMA, ATMA, IESA, NASSCOM, ISA, MRAI, and CII, it is expected that around visitors will participate over the course of the six-day event. There are over 1,500 exhibitors.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. During the inauguration event, PM Modi underlined the enormous potential of the Indian automotive industry and specifically highlighted how the industry is ready for the future. He further stressed that new technology, consumer aspirations, improving road and infrastructure, large number of young buyers have been helping the auto industry's growth.

At Auto Expo 2025, there is an overwhelming focus on electric vehicles - both four-wheeled as well as two-wheelers. But there are also several high-traction models powered by engine put on display, along with concept vehicles as well as India's first-ever solar-powered car.

As mentioned, Auto Expo 2025 will be held till January 22 and the timings are between 1000hrs and 1800hrs.

