Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki pavilion to transcend into Metaverse

Excited about Auto Expo 2023 but can't make it to Greater Noida for the event in person? Let technology help you. Maruti Suzuki has once again set out big plans for the marquee event and plans to showcase a number of exciting models that you can, interestingly, also check out in the Metaverse.

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that its Metaverse will bring its Auto Expo 2023 pavilion alive in the digital world from where anyone interested can gain access from the comfort of their own location. The interactive virtual zone will provide an immersive experience of all product showcases and various experiential zones, the company says. This includes an EXPOVerse Lobby, Adventure Zone, Technology Zone, Studio Zone, Launch Zone, Entertainment Zone and Sustainability Zone, among others.

Maruti Suzuki further says that it has equipped over 1,100 Nexa and Arena dealerships across India with virtual reality devices for customers to experience EXPOVerse. “This year for Auto Expo’23, our digital ecosystem gets even stronger. After phenomenal response from NEXAVerse and ARENAVerse, we are introducing the EXPOVerse – a Metaverse platform exclusively for Auto Expo 2023, enabling everyone to be a part of Maruti Suzuki at the Expo," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited. "This initiative will provide accessibility and connectivity to people who would like to witness the Auto Expo, without restrictions of geographical boundaries."

