HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Component Sector On Road To Reach $100 Billion Export By 2030: Piyush Goyal

Auto component sector on road to reach $100 billion export by 2030: Piyush Goyal

By: ANI
| Updated on: 09 Sep 2024, 21:41 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • As per reports, the auto component exports in 2023-24 were to the tune of $21 billion.
ACMA
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
ACMA
File photo used for representational purpose.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence that the auto component sector will reach the USD 100 billion export target by 2030, making the sector one of the largest job creators in the country.

He made the remarks at the annual session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) on Monday here in the national capital.

As per reports, the auto component exports in 2023-24 were to the tune of USD 21 billion.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3 M40i
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 86.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Skoda Kodiaq 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2024
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024
Engine Icon1950 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Id.7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Goyal said that as India is progressing to become the third largest economy in the world in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the auto sector must also strive to become the world leader from currently being the third largest auto market in the world.

He urged the industry leaders to set a roadmap to achieve the target, besides stressing combining organic growth with outreach across the world along with technological improvements.

The minister encouraged the industry members to focus on research and development (R&D).

He urged the participants to take advantage of the 1 lakh crore Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) fund and utilise it to support public-private academia partnerships in the auto sector.

Goyal said that India's auto sector is well poised to attract investment from abroad, and the industry can explore investment from EFTA countries.

He further stated that India should be ready to capture the opportunities in new-age technologies like electric vehicles (EVs) and their related ecosystems, along with other upcoming opportunities like the bicycle sector.

The Minister invited the attendees to make use of the government's recent initiative, industrial smart cities, for their development and export promotion.

He urged the industry to become indigenous suppliers and manufacturers to become a leading exporter of auto components.

He also spoke of the advantage India has in its 1.4 billion aspirational Indians and said that there is huge scope for auto sector to achieve economies of scale through the domestic market.

Goyal urged the industry stakeholders to educate customers, especially for commercial vehicle owners, on the usage of OEM (original equipment manufacturer) products for their value for money, quality, cost-effectiveness and longevity they provide in terms of repairs and spares.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, also attended the event. He also encouraged auto component sector to promote exports.

Prasada added that the component sector benefits from the growing auto sector in the country and urged the participants to create more jobs in the country.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 09 Sep 2024, 21:41 PM IST
TAGS: ACMA Piyush Goyal

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.