Audi teases e-tron Sportback facelift undergoing winter testing

Teaser images of Audi e-tron Sportback reveal the Matrix LED headlights and full-LED taillights as well as a lower intake on the redesigned front bumper.

Audi has released a few teaser images of its e-tron Sportback facelift prototype undergoing winter testing. While the electric model has been spied testing a couple of times, this is the first time that the carmaker has released official images of the test unit wrapped in camouflage at the front and rear ends.

While camouflage wrap is covering certain areas on the vehicle, the images do reveal the identical Matrix LED headlights and full-LED taillights as well as a similar lower intake on the redesigned front bumper. Changes on the facelift version will likely be focused on the Singleframe grille, the faux inlets, and trim elements on the rear bumper.

Another thing to note is that the prototype has regular mirrors instead of the cameras that are already available as an option in the current e-tron and e-tron Sportback. The facelift is also expected to come with new wheel designs and a refreshed color palette, besides interior upgrades.

The facelift e-tron Sportback is reportedly expected to come with a new battery pack, offering an increased range of up to 373 miles or 600 km, up from the current models’ 249 miles or 400 km. The models will still be based on the old MLB platform, unlike newer electric SUVs from the brand.

The Audi testing grounds in Lapland, northern Sweden are called ‘KALT 1’ where temperatures seem like the inside of a deep freezer; there is guaranteed snow and sheets of ice. The premises cover more than 3,600 hectares or 8,896 acres, including office workplaces, a 440-bed hotel, and 83 km (51.6 miles) long testing grounds.

Audi first tests its prototypes on dry and wet roads before shipping them to Sweden for winter testing in ice and snow, so as to calibrate the chassis setup and all of the electronic systems in extreme conditions.

