HT Auto
Home Auto News Audi Says Luxury Car Market In India Remains Suppressed Due To High Taxes

Audi says luxury car market in India remains suppressed due to high taxes

At present, luxury vehicles attract the top GST slab of 28 per cent with an additional cess of 20 per cent on sedans and 22 per cent on SUVs.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2022, 13:18 PM
File photo of Audi A8 L 
File photo of Audi A8 L 
File photo of Audi A8 L 
File photo of Audi A8 L 

German automaker Audi sells high-end luxury vehicles in India and believes that the market has huge potential but it remains suppressed due to high taxation. The company's senior executive officer also told PTI that the unfavourable regulatory environment in the country also affects the luxury car market here. The volumes in this segment account for less than 2 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales annually and the sector has been more or less at the same level for the past decade.

Audi Director Region Overseas Alexander von Waldenburg-Dresel told PTI that the country's luxury car segment remained ‘under-represented’ despite many millionaires residing in the country. However, he said that the company still believes in the potential of India. “Audi believes in India... It has, however, not fulfilled all the expectations we had from it," he said.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi New Q3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New Q3
1397 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹40 - 50 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.42 kmpl
₹42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Audi A8 L launched in India at 1.29 crore, promises unprecedented luxury

Waldenburg-Dresel, who is based out of the company's headquarters in Germany, said that the country is even lagging behind various Asian countries in terms of growth in luxury car sales. "I have been dealing with the Indian market for five years now. I have seen many forecasts and then what came out in reality," he said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

At present, luxury vehicles attract the top GST slab of 28 per cent with an additional cess of 20 per cent on sedans and 22 per cent on SUVs. This takes the total tax incidence to up to 50 per cent.

Further, different states have different kinds of registration costs so those kinds of complexities exist which keep on changing from time to time. He noted that high vehicle costs demotivate customers from upgrading to the luxury segment. The segment had crossed 40,000-unit sales mark a couple of years back and remains at the same level currently.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2022, 13:08 PM IST
TAGS: Audi
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla EVs to be cheaper if this happens, says Elon Musk
Tesla EVs to be cheaper if this happens, says Elon Musk
Porsche creates ice cream pops inspired by its most famous paint colours
Porsche creates ice cream pops inspired by its most famous paint colours
Tesla to reimburse a customer over Autopilot issue, rules Munich court: Report
Tesla to reimburse a customer over Autopilot issue, rules Munich court: Report
European car sales slump to worst in June, lowest since 1996
European car sales slump to worst in June, lowest since 1996
Bentley launches new car collection to celebrate 20 years in China
Bentley launches new car collection to celebrate 20 years in China

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city