Audi says high demand for electric models and strong sales growth: Details

Audi Group started off 2023 with strong delivery figures in nearly all core regions. In the first quarter, the brand group delivered some 4,22,000 Audi, Bentley, and Lamborghini vehicles – around 8 per cent more than in the same period last year. The improved supply situation for semiconductors allowed the company to better meet the high demand for Audi models, in Europe and the USA in particular. The deliveries of electric vehicles increased by 43 per cent. Audi is currently working on launching 20 new models, out of which more than ten will be fully electric. Audi delivered 4,15,684 units to customers worldwide in the first quarter. When compared to the last year's quarter, this figure stood at 3,85,084 units.

In the first quarter, the brand group picked up the pace of implementing its e-roadmap, delivering 34,584 units. In Q1 of 2022, the brand group delivered 24,236 electric cars. That is an increase of around 43 per cent above the previous year’s figure. The share of electric vehicles delivered rose from 6.2 to 8.2 per cent.

The brand is currently working on the Q6 e-tron, it is the first electric vehicle to be based on the new Premium Platform Electric. As of now, Audi is selling Q4 e-tron, e-tron GT and e-tron models.

The good delivery figures also resulted in a strong boost in sales in the opening quarter. Revenue climbed 18.2 per cent to € 16,883 million as compared to € 14,282 million in Q1 2022. The main contributors who helped in increasing the sales figures were the Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi e-tron GT quattro1 as well as the Audi Q5 and Audi Q7.

For the Indian market, Audi India recently started a local assembly of the Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback. The Q3 SUV retails at a starting price of ₹44.89 lakh, going up to ₹50.39 lakh. Meanwhile, the Audi Q3 Sportback is available in a single fully-loaded variant priced at ₹51.43 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India.

