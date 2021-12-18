Audi makes investment of €18 billion in electric mobility

Audi has announced an investment worth €37 billion for its future vehicle projects and from there it is going to allocate about €18 billion for its electrification and hybridisation plans. The luxury carmaker that doubled its portfolio of fully electric models such as Audi e-tron GT and Q4 e-tron, has manufactured more electric vehicles this year compared to internal-combustion engine vehicles.

With an aim to become a fully electric brand by 2033, Audi wants to launch at least 20 EVs by 2025. The company shared that it is not only focusing on the expansion of its electric vehicle lineup but is also stressing on building robust charging infrastructure. Audi informed that in Nuremberg, it is now road-testing an urban premium charging concept, the Audi charging hub, that addresses customers without charging options at home. These hubs are also gearing up to manage possible future peak demand. The Audi charging hubs will open for customers from December 23.

Along with its charging hubs, an additional e-tron Charging Service is going on line, Audi informed. The company's own charging service is currently available with about 2,90,000 charging points in 26 European countries. Audi is also the founding member of IONITY, the largest open high-power charging, along with Volkswagen and Porsche. Currently, IONITY is investing €700 million in its fast-charging network for electric vehicles in 24 countries and by 2025 it is aiming to increase its number from 1,500 to 7,000.

Jurgen Rittersberger, a member of the Board of Management for Finance and Legal affairs shared that this investment planning focuses clearly on the roadmap with a comprehensive product offensive of fully and partially electric models. Audi CEO Markus Duesmann said, “The rate of change in our society is rapidly increasing. For that reason, we are accelerating our transformation to climate-neutral mobility. For us, a sustainable business model is quite clearly a matter of approach and responsibility."