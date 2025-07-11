HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Audi Launches India's Most Premium Dash Cam At 68,000. Here Is What's Special…

Audi launches India's most premium dash cam at 68,000. Here is what's special…

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 11 Jul 2025, 15:38 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Audi India has launched the ‘Audi Dash Cam’ for 68,000, compatible with all its car models.

Audi India has launched the Audi Dash Cam for ₹68,000, compatible with all models. It offers round-the-clock protection, advanced features like QHD resolution, and integrates with a mobile app for remote monitoring, ensuring safety and documentation of incidents.
Audi India has launched the Audi Dash Cam for ₹68,000, compatible with all models. It offers round-the-clock protection, advanced features like QHD resolution, and integrates with a mobile app for remote monitoring, ensuring safety and documentation of incidents.
View Personalised Offers on
Audi Q5 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Audi India has officially launched the ‘Audi Dash Cam’ in the country, bringing advanced in-car surveillance technology to its customers. Priced at 68,000, the new gadget is compatible with all Audi models. It is available as both a retrofit option for existing vehicles and as a factory-installed accessory with new car deliveries.

According to the carmaker, the Audi Dash Cam aims to offer round-the-clock protection, helping drivers and car owners document driving incidents, parking damage, and even fraudulent accident claims. Audi’s solution combines features such as QHD resolution, smart battery protection and full control through a dedicated mobile app compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 66.99 - 73.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 47.93 - 57.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 44.99 - 55.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q3 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3 Sportback
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 51.43 - 56.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q6 E-tron (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon625 km
₹ 1 - 1.10 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 39 - 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Audi Dash Cam: Features

The Audi Dash Cam is equipped with several key functionalities. It records video footage directly onto an internal SD card and can be managed via an easy-to-use mobile app. Customers can view or download recorded clips and monitor vehicle events remotely.

One of its standout features is the advanced parking mode. This mode automatically records when motion or impact is detected while the vehicle is stationary, a valuable feature in hit-and-run situations or cases of vandalism. Event mode further ensures that all driving incidents are documented in real time.

Audi Dash Cam: Security and convenience

Besides offering evidence for insurance claims and safeguarding against staged accidents, the dash cam's smart integration with Audi’s existing systems ensures it meets the brand’s standards for durability and safety. It also includes event notification functions via the mobile app, enhancing usability.

Audi Dash Cam: Available across India

The Audi Dash Cam can now be purchased and installed at all Audi India dealerships. While new buyers can opt for it during vehicle delivery, existing Audi owners have the option to retrofit the system during service visits.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The launch of Audi Dash Cam is a reflection of our continued commitment to delivering advanced technology solutions that enhance the ownership experience for our customers. This system provides round-the-clock protection, offering complete peace of mind to Audi customers whether they are driving or parked."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2025, 15:38 pm IST
TAGS: audi audi dash cam dash cam

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.