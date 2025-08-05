Audi India introduces 10 year extended warranty and 15 year RSA plan

Audi India has launched new ownership support programs that are intended to enhance long-term vehicle coverage and service guarantee for its owners. The company has introduced a 10 year extended warranty program and a 15 year Audi Roadside Assistance (RSA) program across its entire product portfolio.

The programmes are being offered as value-added options for both new and existing customers, with flexible pricing and eligibility depending on the age and condition of the vehicle.

10 year extended warranty

The newly introduced extended warranty scheme allows customers to prolong their vehicle’s warranty coverage for up to 10 years from the date of sale. Audi is offering one year and two year warranty extension options, both providing coverage terms that are similar to the brand's standard manufacturer warranty.

This extended coverage applies to all manufacturing defects for vehicles that are up to 10 years old, with a mileage cap of 200,000 km. Customers have the flexibility to opt for the warranty extension either at the time of purchasing a new car or before their existing warranty expires. The program applies across Audi’s entire product range in India.

15 year roadside assistance

Complementing the extended warranty is the launch of an upgraded Audi Roadside Assistance (RSA) program, which now offers coverage for up to 15 years. The RSA service provides 24/7 emergency support across Indian national and state highways, as well as other roads within the mainland. The scope of assistance includes towing services in the event of breakdowns, accidents, or vehicle immobilization, along with fuel delivery, battery jump-start, and tyre repair or replacement support. Additionally, customers can avail spare key delivery and lockout assistance if needed.

For cases taking over 72 hours for repairs and the vehicle is more than 100 km from the owner's home base, the program includes accommodation or travel assistance to provide minimal disruption. Audi has also integrated a variety of digital enhancements into the RSA program, which includes a process that enables the service request to be embedded via a WhatsApp conversation, an email communication from the nearest dealer in the event of a breakdown, alongside follow up notifications every 30 minutes until the issue is resolved.

The RSA package is available at prices ranging from ₹3,999 to ₹8,000, depending on the vehicle’s age and the duration of coverage selected by the customer.

Options for existing Audi owners

While these programs are standard for new Audi buyers going forward, existing customers are also eligible to opt in, depending on the current age of their vehicle and remaining warranty coverage. Both initiatives are part of Audi India’s strategy to improve post-sale ownership experience, with a clear focus on reliability and customer assurance over longer ownership cycles.

