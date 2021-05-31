Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback S line models get black edition trim

Audi has introduced the e-tron S line and e-tron Sportback S line models in the black theme and an interior with contrasting orange accents. The black theme highlights the sporty demeanour of the fully-electric SUVs with a black Singleframe and black side mirror caps.

The four rings of the Audi logo and the e-tron badges are all rendered in black. The 21-inch wheels from Audi Sport is also supplied in black and contrasting orange brake calipers. The back seat gets dark tinted windows while the LED lights on the underside of the doors project the words - e-tron black edition - on the street when the door is opened.

(Also read | Audi reveals A6 e-tron Concept with 700-kms range at Shanghai Auto Show)

Inside the cabin, the black standard sport seats, the armrests and the seat belts stand out with contrast stitching in orange. The center section of the seats and inlays of the doors are made of the new Dinamica material – a breathable microfiber that is made of 45 per cent recycled polyester. This can optionally be replaced with fine Valcona leather. The instrument panel of the cabin is clad in leatherette with decorative carbon inlays.

Interior of the Audi e-tron S line black edition

The black edition models are available in exclusive metallic finish color options - Chronos gray, Glacier white and Mythos black. The Audi e-tron S line black edition 50 quattro, with an output of 230 kW, has been priced at 79,350 euros while the Audi e-tron S line black edition 55 quattro, with an output of 300 kW, has been priced at 91,750 euros. The two corresponding Sportback versions come for an additional 2,250 euros each.

(Also read | Audi pilots concept for quick-charging stations to addresses future peak demand)

Audi says that the e-tron, together with the e-tron Sportback, was the most widely sold electric model in 2020 by a German premium manufacturer, with demand growing by almost 80 percent over the previous year. The e-tron was also the most widely sold car in the Norwegian market across all fuel types with the 100,000th unit being assembled in April.