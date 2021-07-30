Audi beats past chip shortage woes to register record deliveries in H1 2021

Audi Group blunted the threat from a crippling semiconductor shortage that has hit global automakers and informed on Friday it had delivered as many as 981,681 units across the world in the first six months of 2021. This is the highest number of units Audi has ever delivered between January and July of any previous year.

The personal record in deliveries reflected well in the balance sheets as Audi reported sales revenue of 29.2 billion euros and had an operating profit of 3.1 billion euros. Underlining that both the demand as well as revenue showcase the customer demand for and sentiment towards the brand and its products, the German car maker said the rise of around 39% in H1 deliveries is testament to its commitment towards customers and markets. "Increased demand from our customers and the successful sales performance worldwide were strong drivers of growth in the first half-year," said Hildegard Wortmann, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Audi AG. "In this way we are continuing our successful development to become a leading provider of sustainable premium mobility."

China continues to be one the biggest markets for Audi and the company reported its best-ever H1 result with 418,749 deliveries. It was a strong showing in the US as well where the company delivered 121,835 vehicles. In Europe, Audi delivered 351,588 vehicles and especially notes the positive response for its all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Interestingly, revenues for Audi AG are even higher than pre-pendemic levels. Sales revenue jumped by 42.7% to 29,212 million euros in H1 2021, up from 20,472 million euros in the same time period of 2020. Audi notes that high demand for its Q models (SUVs) is one of the key factors for its performance.

While there is much reason to cheer and celebrate at the Audi camp, the car maker is also cautious. It expects demand for passenger vehicles to keep an upward trajectory but recognizes that the semiconductor shortage is a very real challenge still.