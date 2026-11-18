Atria Mobility has commissioned a megawatt-scale charging corridor for electric buses on the 600-km-plus Bengaluru–Hyderabad route. Atria calls this project the world’s first of its kind, designed to make longer-distance electric bus services commercially viable.

Two charging stations commissioned

The corridor makes use of two charging stations placed strategically at CK Palli in Andhra Pradesh and Undavelly in Telangana. Each has a 1.5 MW charger that can fully charge a 13.5-metre electric AC sleeper bus in about 15 minutes. Both sites also feature a 360 kW CCS2 charger for compatible vehicles, taking the corridor’s installed capacity to around 3.7 MW.

Commercial operations began on September 11, 2026, with Fresh Bus. The stations have completed more than 1,670 bus-charging sessions, with around 250 sessions a week, Atria claims. Fresh Bus currently operates 12 electric buses financed by Atria Mobility; while eight more are expected to be added to this fleet shortly.

With other operators included, nearly 30 buses are expected to run on the route daily. The fleet includes Veera Vidyut Vahana’s 13.5-metre MAHAsamrat Electric AC Sleeper, which has a 420 kWh battery.

Reducing charging time

Electric buses in India have generally covered intercity distances of 300–350 km. Conventional charging takes 45–60 minutes for these vehicles, and stops on longer journeys can add up to two hours. Atria says its chargers can bring scheduled halts down to around 20 minutes, supporting bus journeys of more than 600 km.

More stations planned

Atria is building two more stations in Bengaluru and Hyderabad and plans around 20 charging locations across South India and Maharashtra over the next 24 months. The network will combine CCS2 units with 1.5 MW chargers on major intercity routes. Atria also plans to partner with passenger, logistics and delivery fleets, and gradually shift its charging network to 100 per cent renewable power.

Commenting on the need for this project, Karthik Raju, Managing Director of Atria Mobility, said, “For electric mobility to scale beyond city routes, the charging infrastructure has to work around the realities of commercial transport. Long-distance buses cannot afford hours-long charging stops. Megawatt-scale charging changes that equation, allowing a bus to recharge during a short operational halt and continue its journey."

“With the Bengaluru–Hyderabad corridor, we are demonstrating that electric buses can operate over 600-kilometre routes while meeting the turnaround requirements of intercity travel. This is also the beginning of a larger ambition for us; to bring together Atria Group’s experience in renewable energy and infrastructure with reliable charging to build an energy-to-mobility network that can support cleaner long-distance travel," he added.

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