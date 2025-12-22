Ather Energy to hike electric scooter prices by up to 3,000 from January 1

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced a price hike of up to ₹3,000 across its e-scooter lineup, with the new prices to come into effect from January 1, 2026. The company cited rising input costs and the continued negative impact of foreign exchange movements as the key reasons behind the increase.

The hike comes amid rising global prices of raw materials and key electronic components, alongside a period of sharp decline in the Indian rupee’s valuation against foreign currencies. The Indian rupee slipped to an all-time low of 91.01 against the US dollar in mid-December 2025. It has emerged as Asia’s worst-performing currency this year, declining by nearly 6 per cent amid factors such as a delayed US-India trade deal, 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods, and foreign fund outflows.

At present, the range starts with the entry-level Rizta S at ₹1,04,999 (ex-showroom). With the announced hike, its starting price could go up to around ₹1,07,999. The top-of-the-line 450 Apex starts at ₹1,89,999 (ex-showroom), which could rise to nearly ₹1,92,999 after the hike. The exact price revision will vary according to the model and variant. .

For potential buyers, December 2025 will be the final window to purchase Ather scooters at their current prices. The company is currently running its ‘Electric December’ programme, offering benefits of up to ₹20,000 in select cities.

Ather Energy, which made its stock market debut in May 2025, has also seen strong investor interest. The company’s shares have rallied about 118 per cent from their issue price within seven months of listing, reflecting growing confidence in the electric two-wheeler space.

