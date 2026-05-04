Ather Energy posts record FY2026 scooter sales and improved profitability

Ather Energy reported its strongest-ever annual and quarterly performance for FY2025-26, driven by higher sales volumes, improved market share, and a sharp reduction in EBITDA losses.

The company recorded total sales of 2,62,942 electric scooters during FY2025-26, registering a 69 per cent year-on-year increase. Quarterly volumes also touched a record high of 83,418 units in Q4 FY2025-26, up 76 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Ather stated that its market share rose to 18.6 per cent during the financial year. Regional growth remained strong across the country, with market share in Middle India surging from 9.5 per cent in Q4 FY2024-25 to 17.3 per cent in Q4 FY2025-26. In other regions, market share increased from 6.5 per cent to 12.1 per cent during the same period, while South India continued to remain the company’s strongest region with a 23.5 per cent share in Q4 FY2025-26.

The company’s total income for FY2025-26 stood at ₹3,823 crore, marking a 66 per cent increase YoY. Adjusted Gross Margin (AGM) rose 116 per cent to ₹925 crore during the year, while Q4 AGM increased 149 per cent to ₹309 crore. AGM margin improved to 24 per cent of total income in FY2025-26.

Ather’s EBITDA losses reduced substantially during the financial year. EBITDA loss narrowed to ₹257 crore in FY2025-26 from ₹531 crore in FY2024-25, while EBITDA margin improved to negative 6.7 per cent from negative 23 per cent. During Q4 FY2025-26, EBITDA margin improved by around 2,080 basis points YoY to negative 2.5 per cent, with the quarterly EBITDA loss reducing to ₹30 crore.

Net loss for the year narrowed to ₹517 crore, compared to ₹812 crore in the previous financial year. Loss margin improved from negative 35 per cent to negative 14 per cent.

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The company attributed the growth to expansion in its retail and service network, along with stronger demand for the Ather Rizta family scooter. Ather nearly doubled its retail footprint during FY2025-26, ending the year with 700 Experience Centres compared to 351 at the end of FY2024-25. Its service network also expanded to around 548 centres.

Ather further stated that its charging infrastructure crossed 6,000 charging points during the year, making it one of the largest fast-charging networks for electric two-wheelers in India.

The company also highlighted the upcoming EL platform, which is expected to underpin its future range of electric scooters. Earlier this year, Ather had previewed the new architecture alongside the EL01 concept scooter during Community Day 2025.

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