Ather electric scooters are now available in this city

Ather is leading the EV market in Kerala with a 34 per cent market share.

Ather India has opened its first dealership in Kolkata, it is located at 51, Shakespeare Sarani in Kolkata. Ather will be selling the 450 Plus and 450X from the new store. Kolkata is the second city in West Bengal to get its experience centre. Ather has been gaining popularity throughout the country. In August 2022, Ather reported that they sold 6,410 units.

They have also integrated three new experience centres in Ranchi, Pune and Chennai. The EV company has also rolled out 50,000 450X electric scooters from its manufacturing plant. Ather was able to retain its position as the leading EV OEM in Kerala with a 34 per cent market share in the state. Ather currently sells two scooters, 450 Plus and 450X.

Ather 450 Plus

The 450 Plus comes with a 2.6 kWh usable battery capacity that has a TrueRange of 85 km in Eco mode, 70 km in Ride mode and in Sport mode range is 60 km.

The max torque output is rated at 22 Nm with a peak power output of 5.4 kW. The 450 Plus can hit 40 kmph from a standstill in 3.9 seconds and it has a top speed of 80 kmph.

Ather 450X

The 450X comes with a 3.24 kWh usable battery pack which can deliver a TrueRange of 105 km in Eco mode, 85 km in Ride mode and 75 km in Sport mode. The 450X also gets an additional Warp riding mode in which the TrueRange is 65 km.

The electric motor can produce a peak power output of 6.2 kW and max torque output of 26 Nm. The 450X can hit 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 80 kmph.

The 450X also gets features like Bluetooth 4.2 for music and calls and it is compatible with a tyre pressure monitoring system accessory.

