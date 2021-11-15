Ather customers can avail all connectivity features free of cost starting today

Ather Energy has announced that starting today (November 15), all the current and future customers of its electric scooters can avail its Connect Pro and Connect Lite subscriptions free of cost for the next six months till 15 May 2022. The connectivity packages include features such as onboard navigation, personal ride statistics, remote charge monitoring and over-the-air updates.

The EV start-up's CEO Tarun Mehta had announced on social media earlier this month that the company will be offering its connectivity features free of cost for six months, adding that ‘connectivity and EVs go hand in hand’.

For customers who already have an active Ather Connect Lite/Pro subscription package, the company will reimburse the amount on a pro-rata basis. The company had earlier mentioned that the refund mechanisms could take a couple of weeks to operationalise, and customers will be notified during the start the process.

Customers who do not have an active connectivity pack currently will now start seeing all the Connect Lite/Pro features. While the remote charge monitoring feature lets owners know how much juice is still left in the electric scooter, the personal ride statistics feature lets riders know the distance travelled, speed and the efficiency of the drive.

The Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer currently offers two electric scooters in the country - 450X and 450 Plus. The EV manufacturer plans to add more variants to its 450 product line in the next few years. Ather is also planning to create a new product in the scooter segment in the next two years. The startup aims to expand its reach to around 50 cities across the country by March next year, and 100 cities in another two years.

Ather also operates its own charging network, called Ather Grid, and the EV maker recently introduced the next-gen Grid 2.0 version of its charging infrastructure. The new-gen fast charging infrastructure network comes with enhanced features such as over-the-air (OTA) updates capability. The company aims to add 500 more charging grids across cities by the end of FY22, with all the new installations being the next-gen Ather Grid 2.0.