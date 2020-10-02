All you need to know about Atal Tunnel: Manali to Leh by road, 365 days a year

Atal Tunnel will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning in what is being seen as much a strategic move as a move for convenience of people who would want to travel between Manali and Ladakh by road throughout the year. The road route has thus far was shut for six months each year due to climatic conditions but Atal Tunnel promises to not only keep the driving option open throughout the year but also reduce driving distance.

Atal Tunnel at Manali-Leh highway is a 9.2 Kms long strategically important tunnel.

Here is all that you need to know about Atal Tunnel and why it is a boon for the country:

The decision to construct the tunnel was taken by Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government back in June of 2000. The foundation stone was laid in May of 2002.

The idea for the tunnel was to have a road option below the Rohtang Pass that gets shut for several months during the winter season.

While it was previously referred to as Rohtang Tunnel, it was the Narendra Modi-led government that decided to name it Atal Tunnel on December 24 of 2019 in memory of the former Prime Minister of the country.

The major part of the construction was done by Border Roads Organization (BRO). There were a number of weather, terrain and geological challenges that had to be overcome.

Photo courtesy: PIB