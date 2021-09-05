Aston Martin unveils 1:1 replica of Corgi DB5 ahead of ‘No Time To Die' premiere

Aston Martin has unveiled a full-size replica of the original 1965 Corgi DB5 model toy box at Battersea Power Station in London ahead of the premiere of the 25th installment of James Bond's ‘No Time To Die’ movie. The 007 movie features four iconic Aston Martin models from past, present and future.

The upcoming movie marks the first time that four different Aston Martin models have appeared in a 007 film - the DB5, the classic Aston Martin V8, the super GT – DBS and the Aston Martin Valhalla.

To celebrate the DB5's return to the silver screen, Aston Martin installed life-size replica model that measures 5.66 metres long, 2.7 metres tall and 2.7 metres deep, replicating the original Corgi design and houses an Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation car. The car has been completed with an array of working gadgets seen before in earlier James Bond films such as rotating number plates, a retractable bullet proof rear shield, extending front over-riders and pop out machine guns.(Also read | Land Rover Defender 007 Bond Edition is here ahead of ‘No Time To Die’ premiere)

Aston Martin is developing only 25 units of the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars, more than 55 years after the last new DB5 rolled off the line at company's then global manufacturing base in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire. All new cars will be made available in one exterior colour specification – Silver Birch, just like the original one. The full-size replica Corgi DB5 toy box will be on display at Battersea Power Station for the general public to see until 1 October 2021. At its unving, Marek Reichman, EVP & Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda, said, “We are really honored to be marking the start of the ‘No Time To Die’ campaign today with this exciting unveil. Aston Martin’s relationship with James Bond spans decades and the DB5 is, without question, the most famous car in the world by virtue of its 50-plus year association."