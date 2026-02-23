Aston Martin to sell F1 team naming rights for £50 million

Aston Martin is taking another step to reinforce its balance sheet, announcing plans to sell the perpetual naming rights of its Formula One team for £50 million (INR 6.13 billion).

As per reports, the rights will be transferred to AMR GP Holdings, the company that runs the Aston Martin F1 Team. According to Aston Martin, the deal is designed to improve liquidity at a time when the business is facing sustained financial pressure.

Financial strain continues

The announcement came alongside a trading update in which the carmaker warned that its full-year loss would be wider than market expectations. Shares fell 4.4% to 57 pence in early trading following the update.

Aston Martin has been contending with weak demand in key regions, particularly China and North America, as well as tariff-related pressures. In October, the company scaled back investment in new vehicle programmes, citing extremely subdued Chinese demand and broader industry headwinds in the UK.

Shareholder backing secured

Because the transaction involves a related party, Chairman Lawrence Stroll indirectly controls AMR GP, and shareholder approval is required. Investors representing 54 per cent of the company’s share capital have already committed to supporting the deal. These include Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium, Geely, and Mercedes-Benz.

The naming rights sale follows other capital-raising efforts earlier this year. Stroll injected $162 million into the company, and Aston Martin also agreed to sell its stake in the Formula One team in March.

Deliveries decline, 2026 recovery targeted

Ahead of its annual results due on February 25, the company said vehicle deliveries fell by nearly 10 per cent year-on-year, mainly due to a reduction in high-margin special edition shipments.

Aston Martin now expects its adjusted operating loss to come in slightly below the lower end of analyst forecasts, which had projected a loss between £139 million and £184 million.

Looking further ahead, the company is pinning hopes on a stronger 2026. It expects approximately 500 deliveries of the Valhalla hypercar, along with continued cost control measures, to support a return to improved financial performance.

