Aston Martin to adopt Pirelli cyber tyre tech: What it does

Tyres play the most crucial role in translating power onto the road, but Pirelli wants them to do more and has been developing Cyber Tyre technology, which employs real-time tyre data to enhance vehicle dynamics. Developed in cooperation with Bosch Engineering, these tyres are kitted out with sensors that track and send relevant data to the car. What’s more is that Aston Martin has agreed to collaborate with Pirelli to adopt this technology for its upcoming models.

The Cyber Tyres rely on sensors embedded inside the tyre tread, which collect critical data about how the tyres behave with the road. This information is processed in real-time using Pirelli’s proprietary software and algorithms before being transmitted to the car’s electronic control unit (ECU). The car will then use this data to adjust the parameters of dynamic systems such as the ABS, ESP, and traction control.

Putting sensors in tyres may sound as redundant as saying ‘naan bread,’ but Pirelli claims the data enables the car and its electronic systems to operate with improved precision, offering enhanced stability, performance, and safety. By enabling the car to respond more accurately to varying road conditions and driver inputs, Pirelli says the system will introduce new integrated features that take vehicle performance a step further.

Under the collaboration, Aston Martin becomes the first carmaker to announce its plans to offer Pirelli Cyber Tyres on all future production models. However, the British marque is not the first to employ this tech: the McLaren Artura did it in 2021, albeit with limited functionality, while the 2025 Pagani Utopia Roadster took it a step further to tune its ABS, traction and stability control in real-time.

Pirelli Cyber Tyres: Benefits and future impact

Pirelli Cyber Tyres on the Pagani Utopia

At face value, the immediate benefits are pretty straightforward: these tyres will take on the role of TPMS in current-gen cars, alerting drivers about conditions such as tyre pressure problems, level of degradation, and temperature thresholds. At a deeper level, data from these Cyber Tyres can help optimise the car’s responses to even prevent accidents in certain situations, such as hydroplaning or traction loss. In performance vehicles or race cars, the system can provide a level of data that was previously unattainable, allowing the driver (or crew) to make well-informed decisions that maximise grip and responsiveness.

Pirelli’s Cyber Tyres are the first of their kind to communicate actively with the vehicle, and if successful, may spawn a new wave of ‘intelligent tyres’ in the sector. This technology is expected to eventually expand beyond ultra-luxury and high-performance cars to mass-market vehicles, supporting greater fuel economy, longer tyre lifespans, and a broader set of driver aids. The data gathered from the tyres can also be fed back to manufacturers to help improve future tyre designs and calibration.

