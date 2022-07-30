HT Auto
Home Auto News Aston Martin Says Finances To Get Better As Supply Chain Hurdles Ease

Aston Martin says finances to get better as supply chain hurdles ease

Aston Martin shared about the losses it endured due to blockages in the supply chain along with logistics snags pushed because of lockdowns in China and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict that increased prices.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2022, 09:31 AM
File photo of the Aston Martin logo (Used for representational purpose) (REUTERS)
File photo of the Aston Martin logo (Used for representational purpose) (REUTERS)
File photo of the Aston Martin logo (Used for representational purpose) (REUTERS)
File photo of the Aston Martin logo (Used for representational purpose)

Aston Martin has announced that the company's finances are likely to improve in the second of this year as the supply chain obstacles are easing. This will help Aston Martin to boosts its deliveries of higher-margin models. This declaration comes after Aston Martin shared about the losses it incurred due to blockages in the supply chain along with logistics snags pushed because of lockdowns in China and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict that increased prices.

Earlier this month Aston Martin informed about a capital raising that will make Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund overtake Mercedes-Benz AG. This will make the former the premium automaker's second-largest shareholder behind Chairman Lawrence Stroll. According to a report by Reuters, this cash inflow will help the brand fix its balance sheet full of debts.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl
₹2.43 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz S-coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-coupe
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.75 kmpl
₹2.6 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.85 kmpl
₹2.6 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Aston Martin Valkyrie Pro hits Laguna Seca, creates eardrum-piercing sound )

Stroll said that it is expecting Aston Martin to sell more cars in the second half of 2022 as some supply chain blockages become smoother. Following this, the company will ramp up the production of its more profitable models, DBX707 and the V12 Vantage sports car. “We ended June with more than 350 DBX707s that we had planned to deliver in Q2, still awaiting final parts, consuming tens of millions in cash and temporarily limiting our ability to meet the strong demand we have," Stroll was quoted as in the report. “We have now started to deliver these vehicles in July and expect further improvements in the supply chain as we move through H2, supporting the delivery of our full-year targets," Stroll further added.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Aston Martin reveals EV strategy, calls for PHEVs in 2024 and BEVs in 2025 )

Aston Martin also recently updated its logo which will make its debut on Aston's racing livery. In its 109 years of history, this is the eighth time that the carmaker updated its logo.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2022, 09:31 AM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state
VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state
Ola and Uber in merger talks? ‘Absolute rubbish’, says Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola and Uber in merger talks? ‘Absolute rubbish’, says Bhavish Aggarwal
Step-by-step guide on how to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV online today
Step-by-step guide on how to book a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV online today
Suzuki Motorcycles to get special package of incentives from Haryana government
Suzuki Motorcycles to get special package of incentives from Haryana government
JK Tyres now has a new range dedicated to electric vehicles
JK Tyres now has a new range dedicated to electric vehicles

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city