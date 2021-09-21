Aston Martin DB 5 Junior model gets special ‘No Time To Die' Edition

Aston Martin had unveiled a two-thirds scale electric model of the DB5, called ‘DB5 Junior’ last year, in partnership with The Little Car Company. Now, the company has introduced a special ‘No Time to Die’ edition for the DB5 Junior model ahead of the premiere of the 25th installment of James Bond's ‘No Time To Die’ movie.

The classic 007-inspired car comes equipped with a plethora of gadgets just like the ones found in the Bond movies. These gadgets include two simulated Gatling guns behind the headlights, a skid mode, a digital number plate, hidden gadgets switch panel and a smoke screen emitted from the tailpipe.

The special edition scale model is a dream come true for every spy kid and comes with a fully electric powertrain capable of 80 miles of range. It gets regenerative braking, Brembo disc brakes, Bilstein dampers and coilover springs.

The Aston Martin DB 5 Junior No Time to Die edition has been designed as a convertible vehicle so that it can accommodate both an adult and child side by side. It features the brand's classic Silver Birch paintwork, Smiths instruments and badging.

The automaker along with The Little Car Company will produce only 125 units of the DB 5 Junior ‘No Time To Die Edition’ cars, which will be priced at £90,000 each. These model aren't road-legal yet but the owners will receive an automatic membership to the Aston Martin Owners Club. Thus, they will be able to take their models to events and race tracks.

The other two DB 5 Junior models available are the standard version and the Vantage version, starting from £35,000 and £45,000, respectively.

The James Bond movies feature four iconic Aston Martin models from past, present and future while the upcoming movie ‘No Time to Die’ marks the first time that four different Aston Martin models have appeared in a 007 film - the DB5, the classic Aston Martin V8, the super GT – DBS and the Aston Martin Valhalla.