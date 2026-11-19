British luxury automaker Aston Martin has confirmed its participation in the 2027 Dakar Rally, with Fernando Alonso set to make his return to the competition in January 2027, six years after his first appearance in the rally-raid event. The two-time Formula 1 world champion will compete for Aston Martin, driving the Dreadnought with five-time Dakar motorcycle champion Marc Coma as his co-driver. The entry marks Aston Martin’s first factory-backed campaign at the event, with Sébastien Loeb and Lucas Moraes joining Alonso to complete its three-car line-up. The 2027 Dakar Rally will take place between January 9 and 23, with the route covering Portugal and Morocco.

Aston Martin will make its factory-backed Dakar Rally debut in 2027, with Fernando Alonso and Marc Coma leading its three-car Dreadnought line-up, developed and operated by motorsport partner Prodrive

Fernando Alonso's Dakar Rally Return

Alonso last participated in the Dakar Rally in 2020, when he made his debut with Toyota and had Coma navigating for him. The duo will reunite for Aston Martin's upcoming campaign. On his maiden outing, Alonso secured 13th place overall and came close to winning a stage, finishing second on Stage 8. His return to the rally-raid championship has been anticipated for several months, particularly after he extended his contract with Aston Martin's Formula 1 team in September. Reports also suggest that the Spaniard tested a prototype of the Dreadnought in Morocco in October, ahead of the team's official Dakar programme.

Aston Martin Dreadnought and the Call of Duty Connection

Originally imagined as a combat-ready military vehicle for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the Aston Martin Dreadnought was designed to tackle the most demanding virtual battlefields. The concept has inspired a real-world machine, reflecting Aston Martin's competitive ambitions through a purpose-built rally-raid vehicle engineered to compete at the highest level of one of the world's toughest off-road events.

The Dreadnought's debut in international competition will also mark Aston Martin Racing's entry into the global rally-raid arena, which demands endurance from both drivers and machinery, with competitors navigating challenging terrain and covering vast distances in some of the world's most unforgiving environments. It is a test of physical and mechanical resilience, pushing participants to their limits.

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Aston Martin's long-standing partner in endurance GT racing, Prodrive, has been instrumental in developing the Dakar programme. The British motorsport engineering company has designed and built all three Dreadnought rally vehicles and will be responsible for running the entire team during the event.

Prodrive brings more than four decades of experience in developing competitive racing and rally machinery. Its motorsport credentials include multiple FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) successes, while its presence in the Dakar Rally dates back to the beginning of the decade. The outfit has secured three podium finishes in the past five years and claimed an outright victory this year with a rally car developed and built in-house.

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