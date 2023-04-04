Copyright © HT Media Limited
Assam man brings sackful of coins to buy favourite Honda scooter for 90,000

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Apr 2023, 11:34 AM
A shopkeeper in Assam saved up coins worth nearly 90,000 to buy his favourite scooter. Saidul Hoque, a resident of the Boragaon area in Guwahati, capital of Assam, recently bought a Honda Activa scooter with a sackful of coins he brought along. According to reports, the person had saved coins over the last few years to buy a scooter for himself. His inspiring story of buying a dream vehicle has also gone viral on social media.

Saidul Hoque, a resident of the Boragaon area in Guwahati city, bought a Honda scooty with coins that were carried to the showroom in a sack.

Haque had saved up to 90,000 with help of just coins in denomination of 1, 2, 5 and 10. It took him more than five years to be able to save enough to buy the scooter. He was then seen carrying all the coins to a Honda showroom in the city where he purchased a brand new Honda Activa scooter. The price of Honda Activa 125 scooter starts from 80,274 and goes up to 86,274 (ex-showroom) in Guwahati.

Hoque was ecstatic at being able to fulfill his dream to buy a new scooter. "I'm so glad after buying a scooty with a sack of coins I saved. I am running a small shop in the Boragaon area and it was my dream to buy a scooty. I started to collect coins 5-6 years ago. Finally, I fulfilled my dream. I am so happy now," Saidul Hoque said.

Manish Poddar, owner of the Honda two-wheeler showroom, was surprised at Hoque's gesture, “When my executive told me that, a customer had come to our showroom to buy a scooty with his saved coins, I was delighted, because I have seen such news on TV and read in the paper. I wish Saidul will buy a four-wheeler also in future. My executive told me that he had dreamed of buying a two-wheeler and had been collecting the coins over the last 5-6 years."

Honda Activa is one of the most popular scooters in the 125cc segment in India. The engine, mated to an automatic transmission, can generate 7.3 hp of power and 7.90 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2023, 11:34 AM IST
