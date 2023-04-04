HT Auto
Home Auto News Assam Man Brings Sackful Of Coins To Buy Favourite Honda Scooter For 90,000

Assam man brings sackful of coins to buy favourite Honda scooter for 90,000

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2023, 11:34 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

A shopkeeper in Assam saved up coins worth nearly 90,000 to buy his favourite scooter. Saidul Hoque, a resident of the Boragaon area in Guwahati, capital of Assam, recently bought a Honda Activa scooter with a sackful of coins he brought along. According to reports, the person had saved coins over the last few years to buy a scooter for himself. His inspiring story of buying a dream vehicle has also gone viral on social media.

Saidul Hoque, a resident of the Boragaon area in Guwahati city, bought a Honda scooty with coins that were carried to the showroom in a sack.
Saidul Hoque, a resident of the Boragaon area in Guwahati city, bought a Honda scooty with coins that were carried to the showroom in a sack.
Saidul Hoque, a resident of the Boragaon area in Guwahati city, bought a Honda scooty with coins that were carried to the showroom in a sack.
Saidul Hoque, a resident of the Boragaon area in Guwahati city, bought a Honda scooty with coins that were carried to the showroom in a sack.

Haque had saved up to 90,000 with help of just coins in denomination of 1, 2, 5 and 10. It took him more than five years to be able to save enough to buy the scooter. He was then seen carrying all the coins to a Honda showroom in the city where he purchased a brand new Honda Activa scooter. The price of Honda Activa 125 scooter starts from 80,274 and goes up to 86,274 (ex-showroom) in Guwahati.

Hoque was ecstatic at being able to fulfill his dream to buy a new scooter. "I'm so glad after buying a scooty with a sack of coins I saved. I am running a small shop in the Boragaon area and it was my dream to buy a scooty. I started to collect coins 5-6 years ago. Finally, I fulfilled my dream. I am so happy now," Saidul Hoque said.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl | 124 cc
₹69,961 - 86,715 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6g
109.51 cc
₹65,573 - 78,146 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 7g (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7g
110 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹0.8 - 0.9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹70,000 - 90,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Ae-8 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Ae-8
₹70,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Maestro Edge 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Maestro Edge 125
125 cc
₹70,700 - 82,250 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Manish Poddar, owner of the Honda two-wheeler showroom, was surprised at Hoque's gesture, “When my executive told me that, a customer had come to our showroom to buy a scooty with his saved coins, I was delighted, because I have seen such news on TV and read in the paper. I wish Saidul will buy a four-wheeler also in future. My executive told me that he had dreamed of buying a two-wheeler and had been collecting the coins over the last 5-6 years."

Honda Activa is one of the most popular scooters in the 125cc segment in India. The engine, mated to an automatic transmission, can generate 7.3 hp of power and 7.90 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2023, 11:34 AM IST
TAGS: Activa 125 Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city