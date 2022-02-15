HT Auto
Home News 'Ask me anything': VW CEO Herbert Diess to answer mobility-related questions

'Ask me anything': VW CEO Herbert Diess to answer mobility-related questions

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess will answer a number of important questions from the general public about Volkswagen and the future of mobility or the transportation industry on Reddit.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 09:50 AM
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has posted an image of him holding an announcement placard on the Reddit post.
Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has posted an image of him holding an announcement placard on the Reddit post.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has been trying to grow his presence over social media over the past couple of years and this time, the chief has taken to Reddit to announce an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on February 16 at 22:30 IST. Diess has posted an image of him holding an announcement placard on his Reddit post.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

In the said session, Diess will answer a number of important questions from the general public about Volkswagen and the future of mobility or the transportation industry. In his Reddit post, he wrote, “We will be able to take our hands off the steering wheel, so the car will become a time machine, giving us an additional few hours a week that we can use for communication, friends, leisure, playing, reading… This is undoubtedly liberating for many."

(Also read | Volkswagen starts to export T-Cross SUV, sold as Taigun in India, to Mexico)

While there is still time for the session, a number of important questions have already been posed to Diess, with many expecting him to answer personally. One of the questions relate to LiDAR where a Redditor has asked Diess what he and Volkswagen Group think of LiDAR system and what they look for in a third party to provide this tech.

(Also read | Volkswagen ID. Buzz set for public debut at SXSW on March 9)

This question is relevant as when various car manufacturers have announced partnerships with LiDAR companies for their driver-assistance systems, Volkswagen has mostly remained quiet on the matter. However, it is a known fact that the company is working on autonomous commercial vehicles with Argo AI and will indeed use the technology.

Some other questions relate to ID.4 electric car and the lack of over-the-air updates. Another question starts by suggesting that some of VW’s ID. models are behind in the competition in terms of performance and charging speeds, despite VW Group brand Porsche offering exceptional performance and charging speeds with the Taycan. The Redditor then asks that wether similar technology from the Taycan could be used on VW’s MEB platform.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 09:49 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen VW Volkswagen ID. 4 electric car electric vehicles electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
TVS Fiero 125 nameplate registered in India
TVS Fiero 125 nameplate registered in India
Kia launches Carens 3-row vehicle at a compelling start price of ₹8.99 lakh
Kia launches Carens 3-row vehicle at a compelling start price of 8.99 lakh
Paris inaugurates first noise radar to penalize loud vehicles, quieten streets
Paris inaugurates first noise radar to penalize loud vehicles, quieten streets
Honda CB500X price slashed by ₹1 lakh in India
Honda CB500X price slashed by 1 lakh in India

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city