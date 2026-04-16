Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Ashok Leyland Launches Dost And Dost+ Xl Twin Fuel Lcvs, Priced From 8.20 Lakh

Ashok Leyland launches Dost and Dost+ XL Twin Fuel LCVs, priced from 8.20 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 16 Apr 2026, 12:46 pm
Follow us on:

  • The new Dost Twin Fuel range brings CNG and petrol compatibility with higher payload and range.

Ashok Leyland expands its LCV portfolio with twin-fuel Dost models offering improved flexibility and efficiency.

Ashok Leyland has expanded its light commercial vehicle portfolio with the launch of the Dost Twin Fuel and Dost+ XL Twin Fuel in India. Prices start at 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard Dost Twin Fuel, while the larger Dost+ XL Twin Fuel is listed from 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variants introduce a twin-fuel CNG-and-petrol setup, aimed at improving operational flexibility and reducing running costs for last-mile and intra-city logistics.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda Elevate
₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

The Dost Twin Fuel is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine. In CNG mode, it produces 105 Nm of torque, while petrol mode delivers 100 Nm, both within the 1,600 to 2,400 rpm band. The vehicle offers a payload capacity of 1,218 kg and features a loading area of 4.1 square metres. Fuel storage includes a 120-litre CNG tank along with a 5-litre petrol tank, with a claimed range of up to 400 km.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus
Engine Icon3999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.18 Cr
Compare View Offers
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 21.89 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon683 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹ 19.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Positioned above it, the Dost+ XL Twin Fuel uses the same 1.5-litre engine but with higher output figures. It produces 58 bhp and 160 Nm in CNG mode, and 45 bhp and 120 Nm when running on petrol. The larger model comes with a 148-litre CNG tank paired with a 5-litre petrol tank, contributing to a claimed range of up to 500 km. It also offers a higher rated payload of 1,410 kg and a gross vehicle weight of 2,915 kg.

Dost Twin Fuel gets 1.5L engine, 1218 kg payload, while Dost+ XL offers 1410 kg capacity and 500 km range

In terms of dimensions, the Dost+ XL measures 4,770 mm in length, 1,670 mm in width, and 1,930 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,510 mm. It features a load body length of 2,805 mm, aimed at improving cargo capacity. Additional functional elements include power steering, a turning radius of 5,900 mm, and a cabin designed to accommodate extended usage cycles.

Ashok Leyland is offering both models with a standard warranty of five years or 2 lakh km. The introduction of twin-fuel technology aligns with the expanding CNG infrastructure in India, which currently includes over 8,600 stations, with plans to scale up significantly in the coming years.

The new Dost range also shares its platform with the company’s electric small commercial vehicles, which currently see monthly volumes of around 2,000 to 2,500 units. This platform commonality is expected to support cost efficiencies in production and parts sharing. Ashok Leyland operates eight manufacturing facilities in India and a total of 14 assembly units globally, with an overall annual production capacity of approximately 2.64 lakh units.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2026, 12:46 pm IST
TAGS: commercial vehicles cv ashok leyland
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS