HT Auto
Home Auto News As Elon Musk Focuses On Twitter, His $56 Billion Tesla Salary Goes To Trial

As Elon Musk focuses on Twitter, his $56 billion Tesla salary goes to trial

Elon Musk's disputed Tesla pay package allows him to buy 1% of Tesla's stock at a deep discount each time escalating performance and financial targets are met
By: Reuters
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2022, 07:55 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Elon Musk's pay package as the CEO of Tesla will go to trial over allegations of being unjustly high. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk's pay package as the CEO of Tesla will go to trial over allegations of being unjustly high. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk's pay package as the CEO of Tesla will go to trial over allegations of being unjustly high. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk's pay package as the CEO of Tesla will go to trial over allegations of being unjustly high.

As Elon Musk is engulfed in his overhaul of Twitter, the entrepreneur is headed to trial to defend his record $56 billion Tesla Inc pay package against claims it unjustly enriches him without requiring his full-time presence at the carmaker.

A Tesla shareholder is seeking to rescind Musk's 2018 pay deal, claiming the board set easy performance targets and that Musk created the package to fund his dream of colonizing Mars.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Tesla has countered that the package delivered an extraordinary 10-fold increase in value to shareholders.

The trial begins Nov. 14 and will be decided by Kathaleen McCormick on Delaware's Court of Chancery. She oversaw Twitter's lawsuit against Musk that ended last month when he agreed to close his $44-billion deal for Twitter, an acquisition which he financed largely with his Tesla stock.

"If Musk loses this pay package in some massive way, I think we can expect to see a lot of things that are going to be really hard to predict, like what happens going forward in terms of how Tesla is run and how Twitter is paid for," said Ann Lipton, a professor at Tulane Law School.

However, Lipton and other legal experts said the lawsuit by Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta is going to be much more difficult than Twitter's case against Musk.

Musk founded and is CEO of SpaceX, one of the world's most valuable private companies, and founded or co-founded Neuralink, which makes brain implants, tunneling venture The Boring Co, and OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research lab. Last week, he appointed himself Twitter CEO.

'PART-TIME CEO'

Tornetta's lawyers argue the 2018 package failed its stated purpose of focusing Musk on Tesla. They portray Musk as a "part-time CEO," citing his testimony that in 2018 he worked Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at the electric carmaker and Monday and Thursday at rocket company SpaceX, according to his deposition.

According to the lawsuit, Tesla's board chair Robyn Denholm said the "minimal time" Musk was at Tesla was "becoming more and more problematic" in a 2018 email to Gabrielle Toledano, who at the time was the Tesla Chief People Officer.

The company has argued the package was not about requiring Musk to punch a clock and be on site specific hours each week, but to hit "audacious" targets, enriching Musk but also shareholders like Tornetta.

The disputed pay package allows Musk to buy 1% of Tesla's stock at a deep discount each time escalating performance and financial targets are met; otherwise Musk gets nothing. Tesla has hit 11 of the 12 targets as its value ballooned to $650 billion from $50 billion on the back of ramped up Model 3 production, according to court papers.

Musk's vested grants are worth around $50 billion, according to Amit Batish at Equilar, an executive pay research firm. The grants contribute to his $200-billion fortune, the world's largest.

Musk's package of stock grants is larger than the combined pay of the 200 highest-paid CEOs last year - six times over, according to Batish.

The trial is likely to focus on Tornetta's claims the package was developed and approved by directors beholden to Musk and promoted to shareholders without revealing the first tranches were probable of being met based on internal projections.

BOARD CONTROL

Tornetta's filings are full of examples of a board controlled by Musk.

For example, Antonio Gracias, described by the plaintiff as a close friend of Musk and who was lead independent director from 2010-19, testified in his 2021 deposition that Musk could sell Tesla if he wanted and the board could not stop him.

"Who worked for who? Does Elon Musk work for the board or does the board work for Elon Musk," said Minor Myers, a professor at UConn School of Law.

Myers said if the pay package is rescinded, the board could simply create a new one and do so with McCormick's ruling to guide them.

But circumstances have changed, complicating the process.

"He now owns Twitter. How do they want to factor that in?" said Myers, who added that it will be a challenge to determine how to keep Musk from being distracted by other ventures.

"How much money do they need to put in front of this guy to get his attention," he said.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2022, 07:55 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

This will be India's first 7-seater luxury electric car
This will be India's first 7-seater luxury electric car
Sid Lal teases exhaust note of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 ahead of launch
Sid Lal teases exhaust note of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 ahead of launch
Thousands of old vehicles impounded in Delhi so far this year: Data
Thousands of old vehicles impounded in Delhi so far this year: Data
Toyota Innova HyCross leaked ahead of global debut next week
Toyota Innova HyCross leaked ahead of global debut next week
Driving to work in Delhi? Ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars continue
Driving to work in Delhi? Ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars continue

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city