Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > As companies test self-driving trucks in US, safety advocates spew fire
File photo of a self-driving truck being tested on roads.

As companies test self-driving trucks in US, safety advocates spew fire

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 02:03 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • While it might still take years for the self-driving trucks to get regulatory approval, tech firms believe that this is as a long-term solution.

  • The move to get driverless trucks on roads is being seen as a safety concern, especially at a time when Tesla's Autopilot feature has been under scrutiny.

Shipping companies and software developers in the US are looking to experiment with self-driving trucks to solve the issue of the shortage of drivers amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this move is drawing flak from the safety advocates who believe that the technology is a risk to motorists.

Companies such as JB Hunt Transport Services, Uber Technologies' freight division and FedEx Corp are testing automated big rigs as a shortage of drivers has intensified the supply-chain crisis hampering the US economy.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

While it might still take years for the self-driving trucks to get regulatory approval, technology companies believe that self-driving tech is as a long-term solution to an increasingly intractable labor problem.

(Also read | Watch: This self-driving tractor may make farming whole lot easier)

Aurora Innovation started testing driverless truck software last month in Texas with Uber Technologies’ logistics arms. “Human drivers, by our nature, have to eat, sleep and take breaks… What that leads to is enormous underutilization of these trucks and much slower movement of goods," Sterling Anderson, co-founder of Aurora, told Bloomberg.

Another company TuSimple Holdings completed its first fully autonomous semi-truck drive on open public roads December 22, traveling 80 miles on public roads without a human driver. Alphabat-backed Waymo’s trucking division earlier this summer began testing driverless rigs carrying freight with JB Hunt Transport, the largest long-haul trucking company in the US.

(Also read | Waymo joins hands with Geely to develop driverless taxis)

The move to get driverless trucks on the country's roadways is being seen as a safety concern, especially at a time when Tesla's Autopilot feature has been a subject of a probe by US auto safety regulators. Imagining a vehicle with as many as 18 wheels weighing 80,000 pounds or 36,300 kilograms, moving down highways on their own, amplifies safety concerns.

As per safety advocates, the technology is still unproven and may lead to more fatal crashes, given that 12.6% of all crashes on US roads in 2020 involved a large truck, as per data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "What we see playing out on roads with some cars claiming to have self-driving capabilities crashing into barriers and people is giving people some pause," Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, told the publication.

 

  • First Published Date : 10 Jan 2022, 02:01 PM IST