Around 90% of car buying steps can be digitized, shows Covid-19 pandemic

Locating and visiting a dealership
Once the research is done, the automobile brand and specific vehicle model has been selected, the customer uses Google My Business (GMB) tool to locate the nearest dealership of the particular brand to get a product quote. Usually, the consumers visit another dealership as well, just in an attempt to get a better deal. Also, checking the aggregator website for a better quote is another key step many buyers follow.
These processes mix both digital searching and physical appearance. However, in the pandemic era, it has been revealed that one can digitize the entire process. While the searching for dealerships remains completely digital, the physical visit to dealerships can be done digitally as well.
Several automakers are providing AR and VR enabled vehicle checking experience that replicates the physical experience of visiting a dealership. In these cases, after the consumer checks the vehicle's design, features and all other key aspects through the AR and VR technology, the local dealership contacts them.