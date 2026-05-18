ARAI achieves far-side sled test capability in India, under Euro NCAP protocol

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has added another major capability to its vehicle safety testing programme by successfully carrying out its first far-side sled test under the upcoming Euro NCAP 2026 protocol. The development gives the Pune-based testing agency the ability to perform the complete range of NCAP sled evaluations within India.

With this addition, ARAI can now conduct knee mapping, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Compatibility (VTC), whiplash, and far-side sled assessments as part of its occupant safety validation services. These tests are used globally by vehicle manufacturers to examine how restraint systems and cabin protection technologies perform during crash scenarios.

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Expanded safety validation

Far-side impact assessments are designed to study occupant movement during a side collision where the impact occurs on the opposite side of the seated passenger. The test helps engineers evaluate the effectiveness of airbags, seatbelts, and seating systems in reducing injuries during such crashes.

Euro NCAP sled tests are carried out using controlled simulations that recreate real-world collision conditions. These evaluations are considered important during vehicle development because they allow manufacturers to identify safety issues early in the engineering process before full-scale crash testing begins.

ARAI said the latest achievement aligns with the Government of India’s broader “Design and Validate in India" initiative. The organisation noted that local availability of advanced safety validation services could reduce dependence on overseas facilities for certification and development work.

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Support for Indian vehicle development

The agency also highlighted that its testing infrastructure is supported by Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) capabilities, enabling manufacturers to access simulation and physical validation services at a single location.

As global safety regulations become stricter, Indian automotive companies are increasingly investing in advanced crash protection systems to meet both domestic and international standards. Facilities capable of conducting Euro NCAP-aligned evaluations within the country are expected to help shorten development timelines and lower testing costs for manufacturers targeting export markets.

Commenting on the milestone, ARAI stated: “We extend our sincere appreciation to all stakeholders and team members for their unwavering support and dedication in elevating ARAI’s testing capabilities to international standards."

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